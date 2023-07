A brush fire broke out Wednesday near the border and was burning on both the U.S. and Mexico sides on July 26, 2023. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out Wednesday near the border and was burning on both the U.S. and Mexico sides, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed as the “Border 20 Fire,” is on the international border on the south slope of Tecate Peak, Cal Fire San Diego County tweeted at 4:39 p.m.

The fire has burned around 200 acres in Mexico and 100 acres in the U.S., officials confirmed.

Helicopter aid is on the scene to help put out the fire.

