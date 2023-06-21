SAN DIEGO – After fire crews worked to contain five wildfires across San Diego County, officials are now warning of what’s to come with Wednesday marking the first official day of summer.

The June gloom is beginning to burn off, the sun is shining and the early days of fire season are among us. Geologist and Environmentalist Dr. Pat Abbott is now weighing in on what’s ahead, pointing to the greener brush along Mission Trails Regional Park as a benefit in the days to come.

“Well, California is a landscape, it has a plant vegetation that is genetically programmed to burn so every year is a fire year for California,” Abbott said to FOX 5.

This follows an atypical winter and spring season full of extensive rainfall after years of little to nothing.

“Greener vegetation doesn’t burn as fast or as hot, and it’s easier for our firefighters to work with,” Abbott said.

One being Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots. His team was stretched thin just Tuesday, battling five wildfires across the region. The Wildcat Fire in East County was just one, reaching dangerously close to homes prompting evacuation orders which have since been lifted.

“A fire doesn’t have to be 100,000 acres to be catastrophic to a certain community and folks up in the Ramona Estates [Tuesday] know that. That fire was 12.2 acres but going right up to their backyard,” Shoots said.

He said also says it’s now’s the time for preparation and prevention.

“Clear that first five feet next to the structure. That is a really a critical part, protecting those first five feet. Start small,” Shoots said.

First responders urge the public to sign up for emergency alerts sent directly to your phone through AlertSanDiego.org.

Despite the somewhat lush and healthy brush, Abbott says the remnant of a year’s long statewide drought can’t be ignored.

“The drought is gone but a lot of its trademarks are still here,” Abbott said.