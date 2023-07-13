RAMONA, Calif. — Cal Fire’s air attack station has been jumping as small spot fires are flaring up all over the county.

Air tankers have been dropping fire retardant and then reloading throughout the day as the heatwave takes hold.

“Our goal is to keep 95% of our wildfires at 10 acres or less. So with these airtankers, they can travel 250 to 270 mph. It’s a great air asset to have,” said Cal Fire. Capt. Brent Pascua.

With seven helicopters and three airplanes, Cal Fire’s attack strategy has done a good job of hitting fires before they are unmanageable.

“They drop on the fire, they slow it down, they keep it from spreading quickly. That allow us the troops on the ground to come in behind and put it out,” said Capt. Pascua.

Two different fires were knocked out just Wednesday and the heat is only increasing throughout the week.

Extremely dry vegetation and increasing heat will keep the pilots and ground support staff on their toes as the weekend brings in the years record temperatures.

“We send it all, we can always cancel it later and have them return later,” said Capt. Pascua. “But we’ve found it’s more beneficial to get everything started, that way if it is something we can put it out.”