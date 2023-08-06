SAN DIEGO — What started as a single-vehicle fire in the Mountain Empire area Sunday afternoon turned into a vegetation fire that prompted an evacuation warning.

That’s according to Cal Fire San Diego, who reported at 4:39 p.m. that a burning vehicle spread into vegetation in the Boulevard area. Officials said, “Initial reports put the fire at 3 to 4 acres with a moderate rate of spread.”

At 5:56 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported that the shaded area shown in the map below was put under an evacuation warning:

Evacuation warning area, (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

The department noted on Twitter, “a temporary evacuation point is being set up at Golden Acorn Casino located at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.”

Cal Fire San Diego reported that the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 would close in the area of fire, with California Highway Patrol diverting traffic onto Ribbonwood Road and Old Highway 80.

Later at 6:41 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego confirmed the spread of the fire has been stopped at 20 acres.

Fire officials say there were no structures destroyed or damaged. Firefighters are expected to remain at scene for several hours to mop-up and extinguish hot spots.