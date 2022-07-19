RAMONA, Calif. – A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Ramona was halted at 3 acres, officials said.

The blaze ignited shortly after 10:30 a.m. near Voorhees Lane and Highland Valley Road in eastern San Diego County, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said in an email. Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire from above and limit the spread to only a small area.

Officials say crews will remain on scene through the afternoon to ensure the fire is completely out and to clean up the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.