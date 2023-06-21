A Cal Fire vehicle as it appeared on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Vista, Calif. (Elliot Macias Rioseco, KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a roughly 20-acre fire Wednesday on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The vegetation fire started around 12:50 p.m. near Marron Valley and Border roads in the Copper Canyon area of rural East County, Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet.

Approximately 20 acres of the fire is burning in Mexico, while only about five acres were burning on the U.S. side, according to Cal Fire.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Officials have dubbed it the Border 14 Fire. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.