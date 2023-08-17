A firefighter works to put out a fire in the Potrero community on Aug. 17, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed on Friday due to a fire burning in the Potrero community, education officials said.

The Coyote Fire, which has grown to 400 acres and is 5% contained as of Thursday evening, prompted evacuations in the Potrero community.

With an evacuation order still in place, Mountain Empire High School will be used as an evacuation center by the Red Cross, Music Watson with the San Diego County Office of Education told FOX 5.

Education officials announced the closure of all schools in the Mountain Unified School District for safety purposes.

“The safety of our students, their families, and our staff remains our top priority, and the district will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as they become available,” Watson said.

At least one structure was burned in the fire while no injures have been reported at this time.