Human-caused climate change is largely responsible for an explosion in wildfire damage in California over the past quarter century and the problem is only going to get worse in coming years, according to a study from the University of California.

Researchers found that between 1996 and 2020, wildfires consumed five times as much land in California as they did in the 25 years prior from 1971 to 1996.

“The 10 largest fires in California history have all occurred in the past two decades, and five of those have happened since 2020,” said Amir AghaKouchak, a UC Irvine professor of civil and environmental engineering. “Through our study, it has become clear that [human-caused] climate change is the major driver of this increase in wildfire damage.”

Burnt vehicles are seen in Greenville, Calif., after the Dixie Wildfire Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

For a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from several UC schools used climate modeling to find that “anthropogenic forcing,” conditions created by humans burning fossil fuels, accounted for a 172% expansion in burned areas over natural conditions.

Some of the key factors, they said, were below-average precipitation, high temperatures in spring months, lower spring snowpack, hotter summer temperatures, more frequent heat extremes and fewer rainy days during fire seasons.

California’s largest wildfire, 2020’s August Complex, scorched over one million acres and destroyed 935 structures in and around Mendocino County. The Dixie Fire of 2021, also in the northern part of the state, burned 963,000 acres and destroyed 1,300 structures.

Prior to 2020, California had no documented wildfires that exceeded 500,000 acres.

While California is reaping the benefits of a record snowpack this year, long-term models are not encouraging. AghaKouchak says we can expect a 50% increase in burned area between 2031 and 2050.

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo The CZU August Lightning Complex fire consumes trees and a fence along Empire Grade Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains community of Bonny Doon near Santa Cruz, Calif. (Shmuel Thler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP, File)

But despite the bleak outlook, he says there is cause for hope.

“Our paper makes it clear that the problem is ours to fix and that we can take steps to help solve it,” AghaKouchak said. “By acting now to reduce our carbon dioxide emissions and pursue more sustainable transportation, energy production and agricultural practices, we can reduce the adverse effects of global climate change.”