SAN DIEGO — All burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego will be suspended starting next week.

That’s according to a news release from San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham, explaining that warming and dry conditions locally has prompted Cal Fire to call for the suspension.

The decision also follows a 37-acre fire in rural East County that started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and prompted authorities to order evacuations.

Dubbed the Black Wood Fire, the wind-driven blaze was caused by a residential pile burn that escaped and spread to surrounding vegetation, according to Cal Fire. Though now 100% contained, the fire scorched parts of the Manzanita Reservation.

This comes as drought conditions are still a concern throughout the state, despite the wet winter in the west. Fire officials say a single season of wet and snowy conditions is not enough to recover from below-normal precipitation in the three years prior.

With the wet season came an abundance of fine grasses and other vegetation. Cal Fire says this could be a cause for concern as drying and warming in the summer months could turn this into a fuel for wildfires.

“I ask that residents continue to maintain their defensible space and harden their homes,” said Chief Mecham. This will reduce the risk of ignition of their property from heat, flames and wildfire embers.”

Cal Fire provided the following tips to consider when preparing your property:

• Utilize fire-resistant materials to protect your home from wildfire.

• Create and maintain 100 feet of defensible space around your home.

• Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris, such as chipping or using a bio-mass

or green waste disposal site.

The suspension of burn permits in San Diego will occur at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26. It will ban all residential outdoor burning of branches, leaves and landscape debris.

This does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, according to Cal Fire. You can obtain a campfire permit at your local fire station.