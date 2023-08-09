The “Bunnie Fire” in Ramona surpasses 100 acres on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Credit: Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire)

RAMONA, Calif. — A vegetation fire is threatening structures in the area of Chuck Wagon Road in Ramona, Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire warned on Twitter.

At 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials confirmed crews were on the scene of what they called the “Bunnie Fire.” Officials say the fire has a moderate rate of spread, warning structures on Chuck Wagon Road are threatened.

‘Bunnie Fire’ map locator for Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Ramona, Calif. (Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire)

At 12:39 p.m., the San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced an evacuation order is in place for those who live in the shaded area of the map shown below:

“Bunnie Fire” in Ramona prompts an evacuation order in this area. (Credit: San Diego Sheriff’s Department)

A temporary evacuation point is being set up at Olive Pierce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane, said SDSO. Officials say the safest route is going north on San Vicente Road or south on Barona Road.

Later at 12:47 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the “Bunnie Fire” has reached 103 acres.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.