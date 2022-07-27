SAN DIEGO – Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out Wednesday near state Route 78 in a remote part of eastern San Diego County.

The blaze, dubbed the Casner Fire, was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m., burning closest to SR-78 and Casner Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Within an hour, it exploded to about 40 acres with a moderate rate of spread while burning up grass in the area.

Homes on or near Rancho Ballena Road are being evacuated, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. A temporary evacuation point was established at Ramona High School located at 1401 Hanson Lane.

Two structures are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire wrote in a tweet.

“It’s very rural,” Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots told FOX 5. “Lots and lots to burn up there. A lot of grass, a lot of brush and pretty scarce homes but it does start to get into some more of the populated areas if this fire continues to burn.”

Video from SkyFOX shows thick plumes of black and white smoke and flames spanning a hilly area in the region as crews work to get it under control.

Shoots said fixed-wing planes began carrying out drops on the fire “right away” with ample ground resources in the area. But with a moderate rate of spread, he said it’s continuing to push through and challenging firefighters.

“One of the biggest challenges of this year is everything is dried out,” he said. “It’s just gonna continue to get dried out. We have the resources. Ramona is very heavy on ground resources on fire engines out here. We have several stations out here. We have our air attack base, helicopters that came out of Gillespie.

“We have a ton of resources and we’re still not able to corral these fires like we’d like to.”

Smoke and flames are seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, emanating from a brush fire in Ramona. (SkyFOX)

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.