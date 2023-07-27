SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burning Thursday in the Potrero area has prompted an evacuation warning, authorities said.

The blaze, initially dubbed as “Border 21 Fire” but is now the same fire as Wednesday’s “Border 20 Fire,” is in the southeastern part of the county off of Grapevine Truck Trail and Tecate Truck Trail, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 7:33 p.m.

The shaded area shown in the map below is under an evacuation warning:

An evacuation warning is in effect for the shaded area on this map. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities advise that an evacuation warning means there’s impending danger to your life or property.

“If a warning is given, you must assume an evacuation order will follow. Start gathering important items for your family and pets. If you feel you’re in danger, don’t wait. Go!” the sheriff’s department said.

Steele Canyon High School, located at 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley, is being set up as a temporary evacuation point, according to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, “Border 20 Fire,” which is in the same area as “Border 21 Fire,” stayed within Mexico, but spread 458 acres, Cal Fire San Diego County said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.