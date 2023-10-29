SAN DIEGO — A two-acre brush fire broke out near the border Sunday evening, prompting partial road closures to the Interstate 8 through San Diego County.

Cal Fire crews responded to the wildfire, , which was nicknamed the “Miller Fire,” along the I-8 near the town of Boulder Oaks around 7:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the blaze grew at a moderate rate, but crews were able to stop forward spread and contain it by 8:30 p.m.

A map showing the location of the brush fire can be found below.

Map of a brush fire in East County that broke out Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Courtesy of Cal Fire)

Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours extinguishing hot spots, Cal Fire said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The far right lane of the eastbound I-8 between La Posta and Crestwood has been closed as a result of the fire, according to Cal Trans. It is unknown how long the closure will be in place.

The Miller Fire is the second to ignite on Sunday, both coming ahead of the peak for the first notable Santa Ana wind event this year.

The first brush fire — named the “Border 34 Fire” — broke out around 4 p.m. near the Lower Otay Lake, burning through 20 acres before crews were able to stop its spread. As of 8 p.m., the flames were at 25% containment, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.