SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue crews made quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Interstate 805 Monday morning.

The fire, which was reported just before 11:20 a.m., was stopped at one acre, SDFD said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Crews have closed the offramp from northbound I-805 to westbound 43rd Street.

The fire did not cause any injuries or threaten any structures, SDFD said.

