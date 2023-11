SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were working Friday to extinguish a brush fire in the Otay Mesa area.

The fire, dubbed the Border 36 Fire, had burned between 10 and 15 acres as of noon, Cal Fire San Diego said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fire was moving in a southernly direction, towards the U.S.-Mexico border.

No structures were threatened, Cal Fire said.

