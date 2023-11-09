OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters were battling a brush fire near homes Thursday in Oceanside.

The fire occurred around 3:13 p.m. on Marron Rd. and College Blvd., according to California Highway Patrol’s log.

Around 3:58 p.m., Carlsbad police alerted the public that first responders were working on the blaze in the area of College Blvd., Marron Rd., Tamarack Ave. and Carlsbad Village Dr.

SkyFOX was over the scene, where helitankers appeared to have the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to homes.

Police say those who were evacuated can now return to their homes.

All roads, except Marron Road partially to El Salto Falls, have been reopened at this time, authorities added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.