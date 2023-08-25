A fire broke out in the Ramona Oaks area on Aug. 25, 2023. (SkyFOX)

RAMONA, Calif. — Firefighters battled a brush fire early Friday evening that prompted road closures in the Ramona Oaks area.

The blaze, dubbed as the “Oaks Fire,” was held to around three acres, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

SkyFOX was over the location where a large plume of white smoke could be seen spewing from the brush and into the air.

As of 4:39 p.m., the fire prompted a stretch of SR-78 east of Rancho Santa Fe Court to be closed, according to the California Department of Transportation. Eastbound lanes on SR-78 are closed at Ramona Trails Dr. while westbound lanes are closed at Rancho Santa Teresa Dr.

The road closures will remain for the next few hours while crews mop up and extinguish hot spots, Cal Fire San Diego said.

No damage to structures or injuries were reported.