RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Firefighters on Wednesday are working to put out a brush in the Rancho San Diego area, first responders said.

The blaze started around 7:30 p.m. southeast of Steel Canyon Road and Willow Glen Drive, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

As of shortly before 10 p.m., the blaze was about 10 acres and 5% contained, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.

Dozers and hand crews are making access to the Willow 9 Fire after fire engines struggled to get to the blaze, per fire officials.

“Resources will be working through the night,” Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.

A fire official told FOX 5 one abandoned structure was destroyed, but there were no other reports of any injuries or threat to structures.

