SAN DIEGO — The 4,456-acre Border 32 Fire in rural East County is now 95% contained as firefighters continued to battle the blaze over the holiday weekend, CAL FIRE San Diego said Monday.

The fire broke out last Wednesday in the Barrett Junction area off Barrett Lake Road, near State Route 94 and quickly spread to more than 4,400 acres as many parts of San Diego County were under an excessive heat warning.

Crews identified some remaining hot spots by using an infrared flight and will focus on those areas Monday, CAL FIRE San Diego said in a tweet.

Three homes were destroyed along with half-a-dozen outbuildings and dozens of cars. The fire threatened hundreds of homes for a time, but fire crews were able to keep the damage minimized.

All road closures and evacuation orders were cleared last week as crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread. The Tecate Port of Entry also fully reopened Saturday.

