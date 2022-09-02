SAN DIEGO — All evacuation orders and road closures related to the 4,400-acre Border 32 Fire in rural East County have been lifted Friday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

As of 1:45 p.m. Friday, all residents were allowed to return to their homes, the sheriff’s department said in a news release in conjunction with CAL FIRE San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services.

All road closures along State Route 94 have been reopened, as crews continue to make progress on the blaze.

The Tecate Port of Entry is still closed to all traffic at this time, with drivers encouraged to use the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro crossings as an alternative. The port of entry will re-open Saturday morning at 6 a.m., CBP San Diego said in a tweet.

Residents were asked to be aware that a heavy presence of first responder and utility crew vehicles will remain in the area due to the fire.

Over 1,500 residents were asked to evacuate because of the fire, which started Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said.

As of Friday morning, the fire had spread to over 4,400 acres and was 20% contained.

A recovery email was set up by county officials to assist anyone whose property was damaged by the fire. IF your property was affected you can reach out to RecoverySanDiego@sdcounty.ca.gov.