Crews are working to control a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest near Agua Dulce Tuesday afternoon.

The Agua Fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. near Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze was first reported at 4 acres but by 3:40 p.m. it had grown to 100 acres, officials said.

Heavy brush was burning in the fire, though no structures are currently being threatened.

The county fire department is in unified command with the forest in fighting the blaze.

“Units on scene are making good progress slowing down the fire with ground crews and multiple water dropping aircrafts,” LACoFD said in an update.

Check back for updates on this developing story.