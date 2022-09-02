SAN DIEGO – The brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in rural East County and quickly grew to 4,400 acres is now 20% contained, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday morning.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the Barrett Junction area and has prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 residents and the destruction of multiple homes, barns and sheds, outbuildings and RVs.

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, residents who live west of Cochera Via Drive and those who reside east of Potrero Valley Road were given the all-clear to return to their homes as firefighters had cleaned up the area and opened the area back up to some traffic.

Road closures still in place:

SR-94 at Forest Gate Road (open to residents only)

SR-94 at Potrero Valley Road Round Potrero Valley Road at Potrero Valley Road

EB SR-94 at Otay Lakes Road (open to residents only)

EB SR-94 at Barrett Lake Road

Additionally, the Tecate Port of Entry did not open Friday at 6 a.m. and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are currently recommending travelers use the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro port of entries until further notice.

The weekend’s forecast is not expected to help firefighters battling the blaze as temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-100s through early next week.

Check back for updates on this developing story.