SAN DIEGO — A 40-acre vegetation fire broke out in southeastern San Diego County Sunday afternoon, prompting evacuations in surrounding areas due to a continued structure threat.

Around 2:40, the fire was reported near the Potrero County Park on Potrero Park Drive. The blaze had spread to about 20 acres after an hour, according to Cal Fire. By 4 p.m., the vegetation fire burned about 40 acres.

Evacuation warnings and orders have been put in place for the area of Potrero Valley Road, Cal Fire said.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Steele Canyon High School — located at 12440 Campo Road — for those impacted.

Road closures are also in place between the area of Highway 94 and Potrero Park Drive, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.