California Tower at Museum of Man reopens for tours

SAN DIEGO — The California Tower at the San Diego Museum of Man in Balboa Park has reopened for public tours following a seismic retrofit.

The retrofit will help protect the historic structure against potential earthquake damage.

With the reopening comes a new tour experience that highlights the histories of the city’s diverse communities. From the eighth-floor viewing deck, visitors will still get 360-degree views of San Diego.

“Since 2015, our Tower tours have provided over 130,000 visitors from around the world the opportunity to experience the Museum of Man and San Diego in a fun and dynamic way, and we are so pleased to once again be offering these tours to the public,” said Micah Parzen, Chief Executive Officer of the San Diego Museum of Man. “We thank the City of San Diego for their partnership and investment in preserving the California Tower–one of the City’s most iconic cultural landmarks. We look forward to welcoming countless more visitors to experience these one-of-a-kind tours for many years to come.”

Tours are offered daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.