SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dancing the night away in the Golden State may not be worth the hassle, at least according to one new study that found California the third-worst state for a girl’s night out.

The study, from the fashion website Nasty Gal, weighted the following into a score between 1 and 100:

Average cocktail cost

Average cost of a bottle of wine

Average cost of a High Street dress

Average cost of a 5-mile taxi cab trip

Bars per 1,000 people

Average cost of a McDonald’s Big Mac meal

“California also ranks in the bottom three, as despite being one of the most glamorous states, it’s also one of the most expensive and has a low proportion of bars and clubs in relation to its population,” Nasty Gal stated.

And so in spite of the lights of Hollywood, the warm sun’s rays on stretches of relaxing beaches, and the breathtaking skyscrapers of San Francisco, California got a score of 54.3/100, the third-worst, ahead of only Arkansas (52.4) and Texas (48.5).

“There’s nothing more exciting than getting ready for a night out, however, if you want to have the time of your life without spending a fortune, it’s so important to know where to go,” an unnamed Nasty Gal spokesperson stated. “When you’ve got your best dress on, it can often be disappointing if the night doesn’t meet your expectations and you’re left with nothing more than an empty wallet. With that in mind, we hope this study can help those searching for a safe, low-cost, and exciting night with their favorite girls or guys.”

Rounding out the bottom five are Mississippi (54.5) and Missouri (54.6).

So where should Californians go if they want cheap drinks, low crowd sizes and a cheap pick-me-up meal?

Wisconsin (78.2) Wyoming (75.7) Vermont (75.5) North Dakota (72.9) Iowa (72.0)

“In total, there are 1107 bars and clubs in Wisconsin, by which 18% were rated five star, making this the highest rating for this factor overall. Not only that, but the average cost of cocktail ($7.30) is significantly lower than many other states. In comparison to California where you’ll be spending around $15 per drink, you’ll pay half the price in Wisconsin,” Nasty Gal stated. “Also making the top five is Iowa, which is also a firm favorite for a night out thanks to Iowa and Iowa State University enrolling over 30,000 students each.”

