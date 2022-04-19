Two young siblings, a boy and a girl, have both died after being found Monday in a small pond near their Lake Hughes area property, officials announced Tuesday.

The mother of the children first noticed the 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl missing from their home in the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road around 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

A neighbor helped search the property before the children were discovered in a nearby shallow pond, Calderaro said.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to the property after receiving a call around 7 p.m. and immediately began CPR efforts.

The children were eventually airlifted by paramedics to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where the boy was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

Hospital officials did not pronounce the girl deceased until around 11 p.m.

Calderaro said there were no signs of trauma on either of the children.

“Everything indicates at this point that it was a tragic, accidental drowning,” Calderaro said.

The pond was believed to be about 20-30 feet in diameter and about 2 to 3 feet deep.

“It doesn’t take very much time, especially with small children,” Calderaro said.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.