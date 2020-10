This June 18, 2019 photo from remote camera video provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows an adult wolf and three pups in Lassen County in Northern California. Officials say at least the three new pups have joined the only known pack in California. Amaroq Weiss, who advocates for West Coast wolves with the Center for Biological Diversity, says that the return of wolves to the state is an important development for conservation efforts. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California wildlife officials say a young member of the state’s only known gray wolf pack has ventured into Oregon.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the male wolf, dubbed LAS13M, traveled to Lake County, Oregon, in early October and has remained there.

The wolf was a member of the Lassen Pack first spotted in 2017.

The wolves are only the second pack spotted in far Northern California since the species went extinct there in 1924.