Reservations to visit Yosemite National Park this summer will open up this week. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ll be visiting between May 20 and Sept. 30, you will need a reservation to drive into the park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Peak-hour reservations become available at 8 a.m. this Wednesday.

They will likely sell out quickly, so create an account on Recreation.gov in advance. Be logged in and ready to go at 8 a.m. PST sharp on March 23.

“The temporary reservation system will help manage congestion and provide a quality visitor experience while numerous key visitor attractions are closed for critical infrastructure repairs,” the National Park Service said.

Peak-hour reservations

About 70% of reservations for all dates from May 20 through Sept. 30 will be available on Recreation.gov on March 23. The other 30% of reservations will be available seven days before the arrival date (meaning you can make a reservation for an arrival date of Sept. 30 on Sept. 23).

Reservations are available each day at 8 a.m. PST and are taken up almost immediately, according to the park service.

The non-refundable reservation fee is $2, not including the $35-per-car park entrance fee.

Each user can make one reservation for each three-day period. For example, if a user makes a reservation for a Friday arrival (valid Friday through Sunday), the user won’t be able to make a second reservation for an arrival that Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The reservation holder must be in the arriving vehicle and show photo ID at the entrance station.

Peak-hour reservations are valid for three consecutive days (including arrival date).

If you don’t have computer access, you can call 877-444-6777 to make a reservation.

In-park camping, lodging or vacation rentals

If you have a reservation for one of the following, you do not need an additional reservation.

You still pay the $35-per-car entrance fee upon arrival, unless you have an annual or lifetime pass. Your reservation for in-park lodging or camping, a Half Dome permit, or a wilderness permit allows you to enter the park 24 hours per day for the duration of your reservation or for three days.

Reservations for lodging or vacation rentals outside the park and in communities other than those listed above do not provide access to Yosemite.

If you have a wilderness permit, you may enter the park a day before the date on your wilderness permit to stay at a backpackers campground. A Half Dome permit does not allow you to camp in Yosemite.

For any additional questions or information, visit the park website.