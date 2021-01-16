Yosemite officials need help finding missing Chinese hiker

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials in Yosemite National Park on Saturday are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing hiker from China that last seen heading toward the Upper Yosemite Falls overlook.

“Alice” Yu Xie, 41, was believed to have gone on a day hike on Thursday or Friday morning and has not been seen since.

Anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls during that time period, even if you did not see Xie, or have any information regarding her, is urged to call 209-372-0216 during business hours or the Yosemite Communications Center at 209-379-1992 after hours.

Xie is described as an Asian female that is less than 5 feet tall, weighs less that 100 pounds and has neck-length black hair, the National Park Service said. No clothing description was available, but she was hiking with a small green backpack.

Officials reported that she traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on the YARTS bus on Thursday and is a Chinese national living in the U.S.

