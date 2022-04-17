CALIFORNIA – According to Yelp, California is one of the most eco-friendly states to live and work in.

While “The Golden State” may not have taken the number one spot, California did come in as the second-most eco-friendly place in the United States.

So, who took the top spot?

Yelp says that Oregon’s “sustainability mentions in professional, home and local services, as well as restaurants and food categories” all helped to give the state the highest ranking. Meanwhile, California’s heavy emphasis on electric vehicles is what pushed it into the top two.

The third spot went to Vermont while Nevada and Washington took fourth and fifth places, respectively. Vermont, one of the only east coast states in the top 10, took third due to a drive for electric vehicles, as well as restaurant and food sustainability initiatives.

Why is this important? Yelp says that as more people look to eco-friendly alternatives in shopping and business, staying up to date on the environment and what companies and politicians are doing in their own community is a major key to success.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the impact their choices have on the environment, and over the years have looked for more sustainable offerings whether they’re dining out, shopping, or driving,” Yelp says on its website.

You can find all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. ranked from most to least eco-friendly below:

Oregon California Vermont Nevada Washington Colorado Hawaii Arizona West Virginia Maryland Iowa Massachusetts Idaho New Mexico Utah Rhode Island Pennsylvania Michigan Minnesota Nebraska Maine Georgia Ohio Oklahoma New Hampshire North Carolina New York Kentucky Illinois Virginia Washington, D.C. Florida Alaska Missouri Texas Delaware Arkansas New Jersey Wisconsin Montana Connecticut South Carolina Indiana South Dakota North Dakota Tenessee Alabama Wyoming Louisiana Mississippi Kansas