CALIFORNIA – According to Yelp, California is one of the most eco-friendly states to live and work in.

While “The Golden State” may not have taken the number one spot, California did come in as the second-most eco-friendly place in the United States.

So, who took the top spot?

Yelp says that Oregon’s “sustainability mentions in professional, home and local services, as well as restaurants and food categories” all helped to give the state the highest ranking. Meanwhile, California’s heavy emphasis on electric vehicles is what pushed it into the top two.

The third spot went to Vermont while Nevada and Washington took fourth and fifth places, respectively. Vermont, one of the only east coast states in the top 10, took third due to a drive for electric vehicles, as well as restaurant and food sustainability initiatives.

Why is this important? Yelp says that as more people look to eco-friendly alternatives in shopping and business, staying up to date on the environment and what companies and politicians are doing in their own community is a major key to success.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the impact their choices have on the environment, and over the years have looked for more sustainable offerings whether they’re dining out, shopping, or driving,” Yelp says on its website.

You can find all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. ranked from most to least eco-friendly below:

  1. Oregon
  2. California
  3. Vermont
  4. Nevada
  5. Washington
  6. Colorado
  7. Hawaii
  8. Arizona
  9. West Virginia
  10. Maryland
  11. Iowa
  12. Massachusetts
  13. Idaho
  14. New Mexico
  15. Utah
  16. Rhode Island
  17. Pennsylvania
  18. Michigan
  19. Minnesota
  20. Nebraska
  21. Maine
  22. Georgia
  23. Ohio
  24. Oklahoma
  25. New Hampshire
  26. North Carolina
  27. New York
  28. Kentucky
  29. Illinois
  30. Virginia
  31. Washington, D.C.
  32. Florida
  33. Alaska
  34. Missouri
  35. Texas
  36. Delaware
  37. Arkansas
  38. New Jersey
  39. Wisconsin
  40. Montana
  41. Connecticut
  42. South Carolina
  43. Indiana
  44. South Dakota
  45. North Dakota
  46. Tenessee
  47. Alabama
  48. Wyoming
  49. Louisiana
  50. Mississippi
  51. Kansas