World’s first NFT-house combo for sale in SoCal

(NEXSTAR) – If you purchase 221 Dryden St. in Thousand Oaks, Calif., you’ll also own the NFT — or non-fungible token — of a digital artwork of the house.

221 Dryden St. in Thousand Oaks, Calif. comes with a bonus — an NTF digital artwork of the house. (Courtesy Photo)

The home, located in a suburb of Los Angeles, is the “world’s first REAL property + NFT,” according to the listing.

The listing calls the opportunity “a digital and physical investment.”

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 1,800-sq.-ft. and costs $1.15 million. According to Zillow, the home’s price was cut by $50,000 this week, signaling that buyers may not be interested in an NFT with their real estate.

The property is split into two rental units, with one bathroom and two bedrooms each. The listing claims the rentals generate over $60,000 in rent each year.

The NFT was designed in partnership with artist Kii Arens, who, per the listing, has worked with a slew of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones and Dolly Parton.

The digital art piece created by Arens was “created based off of Aren’s interpretation of 221 Dryden St. and what a home can be.”

The home also can be purchased using the cryptocurrency Ethereum by bidding on Open Sea, or conventionally using financing, with the NFT transferred to your wallet upon close of escrow “at no additional cost.” The home is currently listed at 520 ETH.

The typical home value in Thousand Oaks is about $820,000, according to Zillow.