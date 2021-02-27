Work to replace collapsed portion of Highway 1 starts Monday

BIG SUR, Calif. — Work to replace a section of roadway along Big Sur that crumbled during a recent storm is set to begin on Monday and is expected to continue until summer.

In late January, heavy rain triggered a debris flow that overwhelmed water drains and washed out a large chunk of Highway 1 into the sea. Drone video shows a huge piece of the road missing, with both the north and southbound lanes washed away.

The California Department of Transportation said it plans to reconnect scenic, coastal highway by filling the canyon below with dirt in a large V-shape and constructing a new road on top of the fill.

Crews will also replace the drainage system above it to help withstand future debris flows.

The Big Sur coastline is prone to mudslides. The last time a significant portion of Highway 1 was damaged was back in 2017 when the steep slopes at Mud Creek suffered a catastrophic collapse, wiping out the highway for more than a year.