Woman wanted in deadly stabbing of L.A. Metro employee

LOS ANGELES — Police have released images of a woman wanted in the deadly stabbing of a transit employee at the 7th Street/Metro Center station in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened on the Red Line train around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, described as 25 to 30 years old, fatally stabbed the victim after an argument between them broke out and escalated, police said. Authorities provided no further details about the weapon used nor the nature of the dispute.

The attacker was last seen exiting the train at the 7th Street/Metro Center station pushing a green bike, police said.

The victim suffered critical injuries to his chest and was taken to the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center, according to the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, who identified him as a male employee. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m., Metro said.

The agency did not confirm whether he was working at the time. Spokesman Rick Jager said the department has not been able to notify his next of kin and could not yet release further information about his identity.

“Metro is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident involving a Metro family member and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and fellow Metro employees,” the Transportation Authority said in a statement.

The department added that while “overall the Metro system is safe, we have a zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity that impacts the safety and security of our transit patrons and employees. We will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively pursue perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Police on Sunday described the attacker as armed and dangerous. They asked anybody with information to call homicide Detective Lenchuk or Salas at 213-486-8700.

Metro also asked any riders who may have seen the incident to come forward. They can make an anonymous report by using Metro’s Transit Watch app or by calling 888-950-SAFE (7233).