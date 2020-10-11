Woman drowns in Lake Tahoe, 6 kids on boat rescued

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada say a woman drowned after falling off a boat carrying six children on Lake Tahoe and a man who jumped off the boat to try to rescue her had to be hospitalized for severe hypothermia.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire District said the incident occurred Friday evening near Zephyr Cove on the east side of the lake. After the woman and the man went into the water, the boat with the children still aboard drifted further from shore.

The district said one of its boat crews rescued the children in the middle of the lake and that they were unhurt. No identities were released.