Woman dies after SUV plows into outdoor dining area in NorCal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was injured when a man trying to park his SUV accidentally accelerated and crashed into an outdoor dining area in Northern California has died.
San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the woman died Monday in a hospital. She and seven others were taken to the hospital after the crash Sunday at a parking lot of the Grand Century Mall in San Jose.
The conditions of the other seven injured people were not immediately known.
Officers initially said the 69-year-old driver may have been in medical distress prior to the crash. He had minor injuries.