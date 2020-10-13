Woman dies after SUV plows into outdoor dining area in NorCal

Police investigate the area where a driver slammed into an outdoor dinning area at Grand Century Plaza in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Two people were in critical condition Monday after being injured when a man drove his SUV into an outdoor dining area, hitting a pedestrian and several diners in Northern California, authorities said. Eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries described as “major to minor.” (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was injured when a man trying to park his SUV accidentally accelerated and crashed into an outdoor dining area in Northern California has died.

San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the woman died Monday in a hospital. She and seven others were taken to the hospital after the crash Sunday at a parking lot of the Grand Century Mall in San Jose.

The conditions of the other seven injured people were not immediately known.

Officers initially said the 69-year-old driver may have been in medical distress prior to the crash. He had minor injuries.