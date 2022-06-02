MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime.

Officers responded to a Starbucks on San Antonio Road. According to interviews with the victim and witnesses, Quan attacked the customer after noting that the customer spoke with an accent.

After the victim began to record the incident, Quan hit her several times and left scratches on her neck. Other customers intervened and separated them.

“There’s absolutely nothing that anyone did that provoked this woman, nothing provocative that anyone did but order a cup of coffee,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

Quan also went after a Starbucks manager, telling him to “go back to your country,” and saying she would have him “deported back to Mexico.” The man was of Indian, not Mexican descent. Rosen said she also went after a Hispanic child before the girl’s father stepped in.

Both of Quan’s charges were classified as misdemeanor offenses. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on $10,000 bail.