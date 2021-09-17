With the recall behind him, Newsom must consider hundreds of bills on his desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — About 700 bills sit on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk that had piled up as he faced a recall.

With a deadline of Oct. 10, Newsom has about three weeks to sign or veto the legislation.

Part of the Democratic strategy of pushing up the date of the recall was for the governor to avoid the policy debates with the Democratic majority legislature during the special election.

With his victory speech over, Newsom signed legislation that could boost housing production, which state leaders have said California desperately needs.

In single-family home neighborhoods, SB 9 would allow homeowners to build two houses or a duplex where one house is currently allowed. SB 10 would allow local governments to rezone single-family areas to allow more units for those in urban areas and those near public transportation.

The governor will also have to decide on a series of police accountability measures, including allowing the public greater access to police use-of-force records and prohibiting officers from using rubber bullets and other less-lethal weapons at protests.

Newsom will also decide if his signature will land on SB 2, which would remove badges from law enforcement officers who have committed misconduct.

Other bills awaiting the governor include efforts to address, among other issues, COVID-19, labor, the environment and education and much more.