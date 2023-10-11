The waters of Morro Bay will be taken over by witches and warlocks as part of an annual Halloween event.

On Oct. 29, Morro Bay will host its annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle to benefit the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.

Dozens of people wearing their witching wardrobes will paddle out on paddle boards and kayaks into Morro Bay for the yearly holiday event.

“You’ll glide through the calm waters, surrounded by the shimmering lights of Morro Rock and the picturesque coastal landscape,” organizers said.

Paddleboarders and kayakers gathered in the waters of Morro Bay during the annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle.

The gray and gloomy fog that Morro Bay is known for serves as the perfect backdrop for a coven gathering.

Morro Bay is one of the most popular Californian destinations for calm paddle boarding and kayaking. The city offers the recreation activities year-round, but autumn is considered among the best times to try it.

Dozens of people pose on the beach after the annual Morro Bay Witches and Warlocks Paddle.

A paddleboarder dressed as a witch paddles in Morro Bay with her dog riding along.

Those brave souls who venture out into the water may also find themselves up close to the majestic marine mammals that call Morro Bay home.

Sea otters and sea lions are among the creatures that can be found in Morro Bay, although approaching them and invading their space could get you in legal trouble. It’s best to admire them from afar.

The Witches and Warlocks Paddle begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, and ends at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, including where to park your broom,

The Central Coast enclave is a popular getaway for travelers from Northern and Southern California. Morro Bay is located just off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County.