Winning Powerball ticket worth nearly $700M sold in California

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, someone in California finally won the jackpot worth nearly $700 million.

According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at an Albertson’s on Quintana Road in Morro Bay. The winning numbers Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

Thanks to nearly four months of futility, Monday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $685 million, making it the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. No one had won the game’s grand prize since June 5.

California, we have a winner! 🎉Congratulations to our lucky player from Morro Bay who matched 6/6 numbers and won the $699.8 Million #Powerball jackpot in the Monday, October 4 draw. Thank you to all our players who played. #CALottery pic.twitter.com/U8MMEH1fht — California Lottery (@calottery) October 5, 2021

The $685 million promoted prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $485.5 million.