One lucky Southern Californian is the state’s newest millionaire after the numbers for the $725 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the Powerball was 21.

One ticket matched five numbers and will take home $5,422,749. The winning ticket was sold at Thirst Quencher Liquor in Burbank.

Since the ticket was missing the Powerball number, the main jackpot will increase to an estimated $785 million for Monday night’s drawing.

Five other lucky Californians hit four numbers plus the Powerball and will take home $22,588.

Saturday night’s jackpot was the eighth-largest in the game’s history and the third-largest in 2023, coming in behind a $754.6 million jackpot in Washington in February, and a $1.08 billion prize won by a ticket in California in July (which has yet to be claimed).

Within the last year, California has had two massive Powerball jackpots — a $2.04 billion prize, the largest lottery prize ever in the U.S., and the aforementioned $1.08 billion payout — that dwarf the current jackpot’s size.

The jackpot winner can choose between the annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or the lump sum.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Only five of these jurisdictions have never sold a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket: Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, Wyoming, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. So if a winning ticket is sold in any of these areas, it’ll not only be their first, but their largest.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.