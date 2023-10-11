For the third time in less than a year, a Powerball jackpot worth more than $1 billion has been sold in Southern California, this time crowning a $1.73 billion winner in Frazier Park.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

That jackpot ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor at 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road, according to the California Lottery.

Before someone won the giant prize, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner, stretching back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion.

The jackpot is the world’s second-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 36 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The only top prize that was ever bigger was the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.

Even closer to home, in Monterey Park, a ticket matching five of the numbers was sold at Atlantic Wine & Spirit at 504 S. Atlantic Boulevard.

Earlier this week, a $1 million ticket was sold in Orange County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.