Wind-driven brush fire sparks in Orange County’s Santiago Canyon area

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Orange County Fire Authority has announced mandatory evacuation orders for the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.

Officials have closed the 241 Freeway from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.

“Structures are threatened,” OCFA said just before 9 a.m.

Previous story:

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that ignited in the Santiago Canyon area on Monday morning.

The wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, sparked around 6:45 a.m. and is spreading at a “moderate” speed in the area of Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

It has burned 50 acres just before 8 a.m., Cal Fire said.

Crews are “aggressively attacking the fire with air units en route,” OCFA said.

The flames ignited as powerful winds pummel Southern California.

The National Weather Service warned communities between Tustin and Foothill Ranch to “stay vigilant.”

