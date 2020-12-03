Wind-driven Bond Fire burns 3,600 acres in Orange County, prompts mandatory evacuations

A wind-driven brush fire that erupted in Silverado Canyon late Wednesday night has burned thousands of acres and forced mandatory evacuations in Orange County Thursday.

The incident, dubbed the Bond Fire, began about 10:15 p.m. as a structure fire in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Drive.

Gusty winds pushed the fire into nearby brush, quickly spreading the blaze into the the hills.

As of about 5:30 a.m. the fire had scorched 3,600 acres and was 0% contained, according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority.

About 500 firefighters have been called to the area to battle the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon, Williams Canyon, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 toll road.

EVACUEES of #BondFire. You’re

strongly encouraged to seek safety with family/friends or in a hotel.

— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 3, 2020

The rest of Portola Hills, as well as parts of Lake Forest are under voluntary evacuation orders.

Updated evacuation orders can be found on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website.

Evacuees were encouraged to seek safety with family, friends or in a hotel. “Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered,” the Fire Authority stated.

An evacuation order map for the Bond fire as seen on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website at 6:30 a.m.

A Red Cross evacuation point, with restrooms available, is open at 8405 E. Chapman Ave.

The area was under a red flag warning for gusty winds and dry conditions when the fire erupted Wednesday night.

Officials have not determined the cause of the house fire on Silverado Canyon Drive.

It was unclear if any other structures were damaged in the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.