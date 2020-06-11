Wildfires erupt across state under dry, hot conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hot, dry weather contributed to a series of wildfires up and down the state of California this week, including several around San Diego County.

Firefighters were making progress battling several fires linked to military training exercises that have burned through dry brush at Camp Pendleton Wednesday. Authorities say the blazes currently pose no threat to people or buildings on the base or to surrounding communities.

A firefighting DC-10 Air Tanker drops fire retardant on the Elizabeth Fire, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, near Santa Paula, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Local crews also doused flames near the border with Mexico and in Lakeside that day.

The action is not contained to San Diego: Firefighters have been chasing small blazes statewide during the dry heat wave.

At least three fires were reported in Ventura County, including one that prompted evacuations in a remote area. And in Los Angeles, firefighters stopped a fire that burned on steep slopes along a highway.