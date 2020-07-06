Wildfire season: Crews fight flames north and south over weekend

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters continued the fight against large wildfires that broke out in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties over the weekend.

KRON reports that a fire that has burned more than 2 square miles north of Gilroy is 15% contained Monday, and a smaller fire east of Morgan Hill is 70% contained. The National Weather Service says conditions near the fire improved early in the morning, with increasing humidity, decreasing winds and cooling temperatures. But the service warns that fuels remain very dry.

In north Los Angeles County, local law enforcement evacuated some residents in the immediate area after a blaze near Agua Dulce exploded in size over the course of a couple hours. As of Monday morning, firefighters had stopped the forward movement of the fire.

Firefighter Daniel Abarado lights a backfire while working to contain the Crews Fire from near Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)