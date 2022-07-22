Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in Southern California and throughout much of the state.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Diego dropped to $5.76 a gallon on Friday, down from about $5.93 a week ago and the $6.31 paid by drivers a month ago.

Statewide, the average is $5.79 a gallon, down from $6.37 a gallon a month ago.

Elsewhere in California

San Francisco: $5.841

Los Angeles: $5.841

Sacramento: $5.646

Oakland: $5.797

Why are gas prices falling?

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates demand for gasoline is down from last year, which is resulting in lower prices.

“If gas demand remains low…alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see pump prices decline,” AAA said in a news release.