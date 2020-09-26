White supremacist killed after shooting Calif. deputy, officials say

Investigators gather near the shooting scene in which a man was killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot and wounded a deputy in Paso Robles, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The suspect has been identified as a convicted felon and white supremacist gang member. Officials say the man opened fire on deputies while hiding behind bushes after he ran from his vehicle in Paso Robles. (Laura Dickinson/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A man killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot and wounded a deputy in central California has been identified as a convicted felon and white supremacist gang member, authorities said.

San Luis Obispo County officials say the vehicle was first spotted by a deputy who recognized it as belonging to a wanted felon, 38-year-old Charles Michael Straub.

Officials say the man ran when authorities tried to pull him over, and later opened fire on them while hiding behind bushes in the Templeton area. He was killed by deputies as he tried to make his way back to his car.

Authorities later said he was likely trying to get to a rifle in the vehicle — or another of the eight firearms inside — when he was killed.

Deputy Richard Lehnhoff is in stable condition after being struck by gunfire in the lower leg during the shootout.

A gang task force was working on a case against Straub for illegal gun manufacturing at the time of his death.