Biden ‘clearly opposes’ effort to recall Newsom, White House says

SAN DIEGO — The White House Press Secretary said Tuesday that the president “clearly opposes” any effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Jen Psaki shared the message on Twitter, adding that President Joe Biden shares a commitment to a range of issues with Newsom, including getting the pandemic under control.
Newsom was in San Diego Monday visiting the vaccine station at Petco Park, which he lauded as a first-of-its-kind mass vaccinate site that “inspired others all throughout the state of California.”
Newsom has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic with some people questioning his decisions on school closures and lockdowns.
Recall organizers have said they’ve nearly reached the 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal to recall Newsom on the ballot this year. They have until March 17 to collect and validate the required number of signatures.
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox have formally announced their bids for governor. Cox challenged Newsom in California’s 2018 gubernatorial race.
Check back for updates on this developing story.