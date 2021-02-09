Biden ‘clearly opposes’ effort to recall Newsom, White House says

California Governor Gavin Newsom looks on before speaking to members of the media during a press conference at Petco Park, February 8, 2021 in San Diego, California, during a visit to the Petco Park Vaccination Supersite. – The Petco Park Vaccination Supersite, which is hosted in a parking lot next to the ballpark, is a partnership between San Diego County, the San Diego Padres baseball team and UC San Diego Health and has capacity to dole out about 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The White House Press Secretary said Tuesday that the president “clearly opposes” any effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jen Psaki shared the message on Twitter, adding that President Joe Biden shares a commitment to a range of issues with Newsom, including getting the pandemic under control.

In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 9, 2021

Newsom was in San Diego Monday visiting the vaccine station at Petco Park, which he lauded as a first-of-its-kind mass vaccinate site that “inspired others all throughout the state of California.”

Newsom has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic with some people questioning his decisions on school closures and lockdowns.

Recall organizers have said they’ve nearly reached the 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal to recall Newsom on the ballot this year. They have until March 17 to collect and validate the required number of signatures.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox have formally announced their bids for governor. Cox challenged Newsom in California’s 2018 gubernatorial race.

Check back for updates on this developing story.