Where in the state is the recall Newsom effort strongest?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom officially reached enough signatures to move forward on Monday, according to California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber.

The Secretary of State’s office reported that 1.626 million signatures have been verified on the recall petition, qualifying for an election later this year.

Using the information released by the Secretary of State’s office, cross-referenced with population numbers sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey, we can see the percentage of the population from each county that voted to recall Newsom.

You can view the numbers from all 58 California counties here:

CountyValid SignaturesPopulationPercentage of Population
Alameda26,0581,656,7541.57%
Alpine601,0395.77%
Amador4,96638,42912.92%
Butte15,942225,8177.06%
Calaveras5,81245,51412.77%
Colusa1,53721,4547.16%
Contra Costa42,0761,142,2513.68%
Del Norte1,92527,4957.00%
El Dorado22,103188,56311.72%
Fresno59,006984,5215.99%
Glenn2,52327,9769.02%
Humboldt5,076135,9403.73%
Imperial1,297180,7010.72%
Inyo1,56717,9778.72%
Kern49,360887,6415.56%
Kings8,653150,6915.74%
Lake2,42264,1953.77%
Lassen2,85530,8189.26%
Los Angeles264,40910,081,5702.62%
Madera11,169155,4337.19%
Marin2,651259,9431.02%
Mariposa1,75417,42010.07%
Mendocino2,76387,2243.17%
Merced9,064271,3823.34%
Modoc9088,90710.19%
Mono61914,3104.33%
Monterey11,510433,4102.66%
Napa5,254139,6233.76%
Nevada8,57399,2448.64%
Orange215,7143,168,0446.81%
Placer45,868385,51211.90%
Plumas1,67418,6608.97%
Riverside146,6102,411,4396.08%
Sacramento61,0731,524,5534.01%
San Benito3,11260,3765.15%
San Bernardino74,6022,149,0313.47%
San Diego156,8693,316,0734.73%
San Francisco9,406874,9611.08%
San Joaquin31,869742,6034.29%
San Luis Obispo25,750282,1659.13%
San Mateo8,896767,4231.16%
Santa Barbara16,430444,8293.69%
Santa Clara47,5341,927,4702.47%
Santa Cruz6,378273,9622.33%
Shasta18,943179,21210.57%
Sierra4063,04013.36%
Siskiyou4,92143,46811.32%
Solano18,423441,8294.17%
Sonoma20,568499,7724.12%
Stanislaus28,886543,1945.32%
Sutter6,54496,1096.81%
Tehama5,20763,9128.15%
Trinity012,7000.00%
Tulare28,963461,8986.27%
Tuolumne6,39354,04511.83%
Venture49,660847,2635.86%
Yolo7,595217,3523.49%
Yuba5,83676,3607.64%
