SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Summer travel season is back in full swing and it’s one of the busiest on-record in recent history.

After COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted, it’s been a steady rebound of people flocking to airports looking to fill their wanderlust cravings.

In some cases, crowds were bigger-than-ever nationwide, with TSA checkpoints reporting screening nearly 2.9 million travelers on June 30 — a record for the highest number of passengers screened by the agency on record.

But where are most globetrotters headed to this season?

USA Today looked to answer that question by analyzing travel insurance data registered for June, July and August trips to determine the most popular summer travel destinations.

European travel is in demand for Americans headed abroad this summer, with those excursions accounting for nearly 43% of all travel insurance sales. But favored destinations differ across each state.

In California, USA Today found that the most popular spot residents are headed to this summer is Italy.

The United Kingdom and France followed the country as the second and third most sought-after vacations this summer for Golden State residents, according to USA Today.

The full list of most popular destinations for summer travelers by state can be found here.

Nationwide, travelers are also spending more on their summer trips this year compared to last — roughly 7% more this year compared to last and nearly 27% more than 2021, according to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.

On average, Californians are putting up about $6,677 for their international adventures. The most expensive trip in the Golden State, according to the insurance analyzed, was upwards of $35,000 to Zimbabwe.

Traveling this summer? Here’s some tips to help you survive the chaos of the summer travel season:

Check your flight status in advance: Before coming to the airport, confirm your flight time and if there have been any changes to the itinerary.

Before coming to the airport, confirm your flight time and if there have been any changes to the itinerary. Arrive to the airport early: Crowds are also anticipated to create delays during the peak season, whether it’s something like waiting longer to check your bag or lengthy wait times to get through TSA. Do not cut it close — arrive at least two hours before your flight.

Crowds are also anticipated to create delays during the peak season, whether it’s something like waiting longer to check your bag or lengthy wait times to get through TSA. Do not cut it close — arrive at least two hours before your flight. Don’t skip on the travel insurance: Whether its trip cancellation, delay, baggage loss or some other kind of interruption, travel insurance can help you cover the costs of unexpected issues that might arise. It’s particularly valuable when traveling abroad, as long as you ensure that the insurance is valid in the country you’re traveling to.

Whether its trip cancellation, delay, baggage loss or some other kind of interruption, travel insurance can help you cover the costs of unexpected issues that might arise. It’s particularly valuable when traveling abroad, as long as you ensure that the insurance is valid in the country you’re traveling to. Use mobile apps to stay informed: Download your airline’s app to easily track your flight status and simplify the check-in process. TSA also has an app that can help streamline your airport experience by allowing you to look at security wait times and airport delay information from your phone.

Download your airline’s app to easily track your flight status and simplify the check-in process. TSA also has an app that can help streamline your airport experience by allowing you to look at security wait times and airport delay information from your phone. Pack with the airport in mind: As you pack, think about how each item might cost you time getting through the airport. Things like packing light for shorter trips allows you to save on time by forgoing check-in and baggage claim.